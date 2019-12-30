MANKATO — Starting Wednesday and for the next five years, the Mankato Civic Center will be Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Mayo will be paying the city $120,000 a year for the naming rights, an increase from what was paid by Verizon before the telecommunications company dropped the sponsorship earlier this year.
"This process has taken many months of discussion, research and negotiation to get to this point," City Manager Pat Hentges said in a statement announcing the naming-rights deal Monday afternoon.
Hentges told the council a month ago that a new partner had agreed to purchase the naming rights and that council members would be invited to a formal ceremony in the weeks ahead where the name would be revealed.
The ceremony never happened, and Monday's announcement came on the first business day after the new name was unofficially revealed in a very unconventional way. On Friday night a Facebook post appeared, including a photo of a fresh piece of advertising painted below the arena ice — the Mayo logo and the words "Mayo Clinic Health System."
The Facebook post came from Lindsey Mergenthal Botker, wife of Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic Dr. Jesse Botker, who suggested that OFC's logo had been scrubbed from the facility as part of Mayo's naming-rights deal.
Mergenthal Botker suggested the action was the latest in a string of heavy-handed steps taken by Mayo against a competitor. She said Mayo was seeking "to remove all traces of OFC from the Civic Center" while also criticizing the organization for purchasing the naming rights at a time when it is "continually eliminating services, closing clinics and can't seem to make your nurses a priority ... ."
She also criticized city officials, including the City Council and Hentges for failing to respect a contract between OFC and Minnesota State University Athletics, which leases the civic center for its Division I men's and women's hockey programs. OFC agreed in February to provide more than $1.3 million in payments to MSU and $425,000 in medical services over five years in return for being named "the exclusive providers of sports medicine services" to Mavericks' sports teams.
"To the Mankato City Council and City Manager," Mergenthal Botker wrote, "there was a contract in place with OFC and your most prominent tenant. Thanks for exposing just how shady and deceptive you are in your dealings, and are not people of your word whatsoever."
Attempts by The Free Press to get comment from the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic about the naming-rights deal or Mergenthal Botker's post were unsuccessful. The typical media contact for OFC was unavailable, and a person answering the phone at the clinic said no one would be able to comment this week.
Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said it would be unusual for a corporation to have the names of competitors in a building when it is paying a substantial sum for naming rights. Zelms said Hentges also offered to refund a portion of OFC's payment to MSU for the loss of its on-ice advertising.
"Anytime you have exclusivity for a specific industry, it creates some inherent dissension in that industry," Zelms said.
Hentges said the city, as MSU's landlord, has the right to remove advertising on the hockey rink sold by the university if it conflicts with official sponsorships sold by the city — particularly naming rights to the building.
That's undoubtedly the case at virtually any arena, he said: "Walmart doesn't get to advertise, I suspect, at Target Center. Great River Electric doesn't get to advertise in the Xcel Center, I assume."
Zelms and Hentges also said the agreement is a good one because it involves a regional entity (Verizon, by contrast, is headquartered in Manhattan) and will result in the expansion of an existing partnership between the city and the health care provider. Mayo and the city have worked together on improving local ambulance service, including the recent creation of an ambulance station near downtown. Mayo contributed exercise equipment to Sibley Park. And the naming-rights deal is expected to lead to new "health and wellness events, healthy menu options within the area" and an "indoor walking program."
Mayo, too, said the deal goes beyond marketing.
"Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to investing in the community in numerous ways and helping to ensure it remains a healthy and vibrant place to live," said Dr. James Hebl, Mayo's regional vice president, in the joint announcement issued with the city.
The agreement also brings roughly $35,000 more revenue to the civic center each year, according to Hentges, who said he previously overstated the annual payment by Verizon by $10,000. That company was actually paying $100,000 to put its name on the civic center. Verizon's deal also included a free suite in the arena (Mayo's deal doesn't), which Hentges said reduced the net value of Verizon's payment to about $85,000.
