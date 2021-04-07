MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System patients and non-patients ages 16 and up can now schedule an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19 without a letter or notice from Mayo.
Patients who have an active patient online services account are able to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment using the online service.
If you are not a Mayo Clinic Health System patient or do not have access to patient online services, call 507-594-2100 to schedule an appointment.
Mayo recommends patients sign up for an online account and self-schedule as there likely will be long wait times when calling by phone. Information on how to sign up for an account and schedule an appointment is on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
The number of vaccination appointments available will be based on availability of doses.
Updated information will be posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and on social media.
