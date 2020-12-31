MANKATO — For the first time in many years, Mayo Clinic Health System did not encourage Jan. 1 fanfare to announce first births of the new year at its sites.
The decision to wait until Monday to announce information about the new babies and their parents was made in large part because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Information, including babies and parents' names, birth dates and times, will be posted Monday on Mayo Clinic Health System's Facebook page.
MCHS was able to provide its annual newborn summary.
Throughout 2020, there were 1,278 births at the Mankato location — 641 girls and 637 boys. These numbers, from data collected Dec. 11, are down from the approximately 1,400 births recorded there by the end of 2019.
Top girl names this year: Evelyn (nine); Zoey (nine); Charlotte (eight); Emma (seven); Lucy (seven); Adalynn (seven); Amelia (six); Aubrey (six); Blakely (six); Harper (six); Olivia (six); and top boy names: Owen (11); Jackson (10); Oliver (10); Henry (seven); Liam (seven); Lincoln (seven); Maverick (seven); Greyson (six); Miles (six); Rowan (six).
Olivia, Harper, Charlotte, Henry, Mason and Oliver also were among the most popular names for babies born at MCHS in Mankato during 2019.
The names parents picked for babies born throughout the country were ranked by the San Franciso-based BabyCenter. The online media company lists the following as the top five names for 2020 on its website: BabyCenter.com: boys — Liam, Noah, Elijah, Lucas and Mason; girls — Olivia, Emma, Ava, Isabella and Amelia.
