MANKATO — After temporarily closing its Lake Crystal clinic in 2020, Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday the closure will be permanent.
The health system decided not to reopen the clinic at 200 E. Prince St., which initially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Three other southern Minnesota clinics in Sherburn, Trimont and Truman, plus one in Armstrong, Iowa, also won't reopen.
The clinics reportedly had low patient volumes with most of the sites being open part time.
Care providers at the clinics were redeployed to Mayo Clinic Health System's sites in Mankato, St. James and Fairmont during the pandemic. Patients can continue to see their providers at the sites, according to a release.
"We are confident in our ability to continue meeting patient needs across our regions through an innovative combination of virtual and in-person care access models," stated Dr. James Hebl, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System's southwest Minnesota region.
"We will build on our already-strong working relationship with community leaders and local officials, and our providers and staff, to ensure patients receive high-quality care close to home."
Along with expanded telehealth services, the health system plans to continue caring for southern Minnesota patients by using a mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic will soon start traveling across the region, according to the release.
This story will be updated.
