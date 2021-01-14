MANKATO — Clinics in Mankato, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville will reopen Monday, as Mayo Clinic Health System brings back staff members who were reallocated to respond to surges of COVID-19 patients at hospitals.
The clinic reopening in Mankato is Northridge. A clinic in Belle Plaine is set to reopen Jan. 25.
The health system temporarily closed the clinics in early December when COVID cases and hospitalizations were spiking in the region.
The system also announced a change to its visitor policy at hospitals in Mankato, Waseca, St. James, Fairmont and New Prague. Patients will now be able to have one visitor effective Friday.
Exceptions for more than one visitor could be granted on a "case-by-case basis," according to a release.
