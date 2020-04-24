LAKE CRYSTAL — Mayo Clinic Health System's Lake Crystal facility will temporarily close beginning Monday.
The suspension of operations comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, stated Dr. Gerald Kowal, the health system's regional vice chair of clinical practice, in a release.
“The temporary suspension is necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “In the meantime, clinic patients continue to have alternative options to seek care, including necessary clinic visits at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, as well as virtual care options that include our 24/7 Nurse Line and Express Care Online.”
Hospitals and clinics across the state have been reducing staffing and services due to the state's temporary halt to in-person elective care.
The health system in early April announced it was holding off on new hires apart from essential positions and reducing contractor and supplemental staff levels. A pay protection program enabled allied health staff to be paid at their current rates through April 28.
Patients who want to switch to virtual visits should call 507-625-4031.
