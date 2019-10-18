MANKATO — Mayo Clinic has donated an ambulance to the city of Mankato after updating the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service fleet.
The 2010 Ford E350 Braun ambulance will be used as an emergency support vehicle by the city's Department of Public Safety, according to department Director Amy Vokal.
The vehicle will be outfitted with compartments to carry firefighter breathing apparatus, investigative equipment and other specialized gear to emergency scenes, Vokal said.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service has a strict maintenance schedule for its vehicles, so even a nine-year-old vehicle should provide years of use to the city, according to Chad Schmitz, operations supervisor for the ambulance service.
The donation was portrayed as another sign of the growing collaboration between the ambulance service and the city. Last year, the city agreed to lease a retired fire station on State Street to Mayo Clinic Ambulance, which allows for quicker responses to medical emergencies downtown.
