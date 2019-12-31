MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato recently donated $30,000 to organizations ranging from food shelves to area school districts to a homeless shelter.
The “Season of Giving” grants went to eight total organizations in southern Minnesota in December.
“An important part of the mission of Mayo Clinic Health System is to invest in the well-being of our communities,” said Dr. James Hebl, the health system’s regional vice president, in a release. “We are proud to support area schools and organizations that are doing such important work across the region.”
The Watonwan County Food Shelf received $1,000 for operations, while the Springfield Area Food Shelf received $2,000.
The biggest donation was $9,000 to New Prague Area Schools to add an outdoor fitness trail at Falcon Ridge Elementary School.
Mankato Youth Place and Connections Shelter each received $5,000, the latter for operations. The youth club will use it for a bus to pick up and drop off children.
Waseca Public Schools and St. James’ community child care project received $2,000 each. Waseca’s went toward a courage and respect retreat held in November for eighth graders. St. James’ is being used to buy equipment for the city’s child care center.
