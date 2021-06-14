MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is building a $10 million outpatient radiology center at Madison East in Mankato and will rebrand the location Mayo Clinic Health System ― Madison East Health Center.
The new space will include upgraded equipment for X-ray, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography and computed tomography (PET-CT), and two magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. The facility is expected to open January 2022.
Dr. James Hebl, regional vice president, Southwest Minnesota Region, said the new center will meet growing demand and allow the current radiology department at the hospital to focus on the Emergency Department and patients in the hospital.
"Demand for radiology and advanced imaging services has soared. The development of an outpatient radiology facility will ensure that we are able to meet both current and future demand for these services," Hebl said.
Currently most outpatient radiology services are performed at the Mankato hospital.
"This will allow us to reduce the congestion at the hospital," Hebl said. "Lastly it allows us to reduce the cost of the care because of some of the billing requirements of a hospital-based care."
Mayo already has various offices and services in Madison East, but Hebl said they are leasing approximately 14,000 additional square feet for the radiology center. The space was formerly Riverbend Business Products, located next to JP Fitness.
In addition to the new radiology facility, the project will include significant upgrades to the Madison East building exterior, including the entrance and building facade. The on-site Mayo Clinic Store also will be significantly expanded.
Madison East, which is owned by Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, has steadily grown as a site with multiple medical-related businesses.
"Mayo is a wonderful tenant and we're really exited for their expansion," said Coldwell's Cate DeBates. "It is really solidifying Madison East as a medical center in Mankato."
Coldwell last year finished an addition onto the side of Madison East that faces Victory Drive. Handi Medical used part of the space, but the rest remains open. DeBates said the pandemic hit just as the addition was being finished, putting the brakes on talks with potential tenants. But she said it is gaining interest again.
"We've had quite a few showings." She said the space may not be used by medical-related businesses because the high profile spots would be appealing for retail or offices.
"It's one of the highest traffic areas in the city."
