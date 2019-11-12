WASECA — Mayo Clinic Health System will no longer provide surgical services at its Waseca and St. James facilities starting in 2020.
The decision came after an evaluation of services showed low patient volumes for surgeries at the clinics, according to a news release from the health system.
“Waseca has a 10 percent utilization rate of surgical services, and St. James has a 5 percent utilization rate,” the release said.
Two nursing positions and two surgical technicians will be eliminated. The staff losing their jobs can seek help applying for open jobs within the health system.
Patients who would’ve received surgeries in Waseca or St. James will instead go to either Mankato, New Prague or Fairmont after Dec. 31. The health system continually assesses services at its sites in order to meet patient demand, according to the release.
“Mayo Clinic Health System and rural health care organizations across the country are faced with these kinds of challenges as the health care landscape and needs of patients shift,” the release said. “We must address these challenges proactively with the long-term future of rural health care as the primary consideration.”
