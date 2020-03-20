MANKATO — Visitors will no longer be allowed for hospitalized patients at Mayo Clinic Health System sites.
The restriction took effect Friday evening and comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the health system.
Exemptions could be granted on a case-by-case basis — such as for births or end-of-life care — with any visitors screened before entry. The limitations are otherwise in place until further notice.
"We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones," the release stated. "We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff."
