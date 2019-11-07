The Free Press
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s hospital received an “A” grade for patient safety from a nonprofit tracking health measures at facilities across the country.
The Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety scores are released twice per year. They measure 17 different hospital safety metrics, both from publicly available data and self-reported survey answers.
“These scores reflect Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care and the remarkable dedication of each and every Mayo Clinic employee,” stated Mayo Clinic Chief Value Officer Henry Ting in a release. “Mayo Clinic strives to be the safest organization to receive care and deliver care.”
Mayo in Mankato was one of eight Mayo hospitals to receive the A grade. The Mankato hospital’s grade has ranged between a C and A since 2016, according to the Leapfrog Group’s past scores.
The latest grade was helped by above-average marks in communication about medicines, preventing bed sores and reducing patient risk. Lower scores for infections following colon surgery and collapsed lungs were among the areas with room for improvement.
Minnesota, typically a standout among states in health measures, ranked 37th in its percentage of hospitals earning an A grade in the fall scores. About 23% of facilities tracked by Leapfrog reached the distinction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.