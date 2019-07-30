MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato earned plaudits for its congestive heart failure and colon cancer surgery quality in hospital rankings released today.
U.S. News & World Report recognized the local hospital as a high performer in both metrics in its 2019-2020 ranking of hospitals.
Dr. James Hebl, Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota regional vice president, called the honor a reflection of the health system’s commitment to quality care in a statement.
“We are excited to see our team’s work recognized year after year,” he said. “This recognition shows our commitment to providing the highest-quality care to our patients.”
The rankings measure the best hospitals across the country, state and region. Achieving high performance for colon cancer surgeries and congestive heart failure means Mayo in Mankato was significantly better than average in the metrics.
The distinction is based on patient outcomes, volume and other measures. The ratings range from high performance to average to below average, although some hospitals in south-central Minnesota don’t treat enough patients to be rated.
Mayo in Mankato’s high performance in colon cancer surgery was fueled by a high number of patients, nursing staff and influenza immunizations among workers. The health system was also better than average at discharging patients to home rather than to another facility.
The congestive heart failure recognition stems in part from better than average survival rates, a high number of patients and nursing staff, and its use of noninvasive breathing aid for heart failure.
The hospital’s intensivists, who are doctors certified to work with intensive care unit patients, also contributed to the high performance.
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, meanwhile, was named the nation’s best hospital in the 2019-2020 rankings. The hospital was first last year as well, beating out other notable hospitals such as Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital.
“Being recognized as the No. 1 health care provider in the nation is a tribute to the incredible work of our staff because it recognizes both our medical expertise as well as our commitment to compassionate, individualized care,” Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic president and CEO, said in a release. “Each day, we strive to bring hope and healing to our patients.”
