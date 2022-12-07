MANKATO — New ratings from U.S. News & World Report named Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's hospital to be a high performer in maternity care.
The annual ratings factored in quality measures including newborn complication rates, early elective delivery rates and episiotomy rates in evaluating about 650 hospitals across the country. Fewer than half the hospitals earned high-performance evaluations.
Mankato joined the Mayo health system's hospitals in Red Wing, La Crosse and Eau Claire in achieving the designation.
