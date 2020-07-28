MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato earned high marks for colon cancer surgery and treating heart failure in new rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
The publication rated more than 4,500 medical centers across the country for its rankings. Rochester's Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in the country for the fifth year in a row.
Mayo in Mankato's high performances in colon cancer and heart failure care were based on measures including patient outcomes and volumes.
"We are very proud of our teams who provide excellent care to hundreds of thousands of patients each year in Eau Claire, Mankato and communities across the Midwest," stated Dr. Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, in a statement. "Our Mayo Clinic Health System staff are committed to delivering outstanding, patient-centric community care and, when needed, connections to the knowledge and expertise of Mayo Clinic — the nation's leading hospital."
For heart failure care, Mayo in Mankato's highest measures were in survival rates and patient volumes. The hospital's sole below-average finish was for patient influenza immunizations.
In colon cancer care, the hospital was a "very high" performer in patient volumes and nurse staffing. Patient influenza immunizations were again the hospital's only below-average finish.
Mayo Clinic's top spot in the overall best hospital measure came on the back of six No. 1 placements out of 16 specialties and 10 common procedures and conditions. The Rochester hospital took the top ranking in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, gynecology, nephrology, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.
"We are grateful for this recognition as we know patients and their families turn to rankings like these when they are deciding where to go for care, and we do want them to come to Mayo Clinic for their complex or serious care," stated Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic president and CEO.
