MANKATO — U.S. News & World Report's latest ranking of hospitals named Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato as a high performer in four specialties.
Mayo in Mankato's hospital earned recognition for high performances treating acute kidney failure, chronic compulsive pulmonary disease, heart failure and pneumonia.
"We are honored by the U.S. News & World Report rankings, and we are very proud of our staff's dedication and commitment to quality patient care, which is clearly reflected in these rankings," stated Dr. James Hebl, vice president of the health system's southwest Minnesota region, in a release.
Released Tuesday, the rankings also named Mayo Clinic in Rochester as the top hospital in the country for the sixth straight year. The report measures hospitals on survival rates, patient experience, nurse staffing and other factors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.