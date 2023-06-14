MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System awarded $181,000 in grants to 26 different different Mankato-area causes so far this year, ranging from Relay for Life to youth sports to resources for grieving families.
The health system detailed the grants in a release this month, with regional director of community relations and strategic partnerships Laura Bowman stating it's an honor to partner with organizations doing such important work.
"The grants are going to support organizations dedicated to an array of important health and wellness work, ranging from diabetes to youth enrichment to cancer," she stated. "Making these kinds of important investments in our communities is core to our mission."
The full list of recipients includes:
• American Cancer Society's Relay for Life events in area counties
• CADA for victim support services
• Camp Sweet Life's programming for families of children with Type 1 diabetes
• Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota for support of Mayo health system's wellness partnership
• The American Red Cross for Dancing with the Mankato Stars event and the southwest MN chapter support
• Old Town Association for Day of the Dead celebration in Mankato
• Greater Mankato Area United Way for local programs
• Holy Grounds Breakfast for community meals program
• JZ Cancer Fund for JZ Caring boxes program
• Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center for capital campaign to build an indoor playground
• Leisure Education for Exceptional People, Inc. for LEEP Legends event and other programs
• Lutheran Social Services for meals program
• Mankato Area Children in Need for purchase of equipment for children with special needs
• Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association for youth programs
• Mankato Area Hockey Association for youth programs
• Mankato Juneteenth for annual celebration
• Mankato Youth Place for support of new building and expansion
• Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association for youth programs
• Minnesota Valley Action Council for lip sync event fundraiser
• MN Juneteenth for annual celebration of event in region
• Multiple Blessings of Mankato for support of statewide conference in Mankato
• One Bright Star for resources for grieving families who lost a child
• Project Community Connect for event support
• The ALS Association — Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter for support of Mankato Walk to Defeat ALS and provide local programming
• The Alzheimer's Association for support of Walk to End Alzheimer's and provide local programming
• YWCA Mankato for support of YWCA's Girls on the Run Program
