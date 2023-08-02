The Free Press
MANKATO — Two recently released ratings gave Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital high marks in a range of health care metrics.
The results were in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ overall hospital quality star ratings and the U.S. News & World Report’s “best hospital” ratings.
In the former report from CMS in July, the Mankato hospital received a five-star rating based on a composite score measuring 51 different metrics. The metrics fall within the following broad categories: mortality, patient experience, readmission, safety of care and timely and effective care.
The ratings reflect the health system’s and its physicians, care teams and staff’s commitment to patients, stated Dr. Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System.
U.S. News & World Report published its ratings Tuesday. It evaluates data on about 5,000 hospitals across the country, awarding “high performing” labels to facilities reaching certain thresholds in specialties.
Mayo in Mankato was found to be high performing in gastroenterology and GI surgery. Data showed it was “excellent” in rates of 30-day survival rates, home discharges, nurse staffing and patient services.
It was above average in patient experiences and advanced technologies and average in patient volumes.
The hospital also finished as a high performer in six specific procedures or treatment of conditions, including COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and pneumonia. Mayo in Fairmont’s hospital was also a high performer in COPD.
The health system is proud of Mankato and Fairmont’s hospitals for being recognized for high performance in the rankings, stated Dr. James Hebl, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota.
“As always, we have our exemplary staff to thank for this recognition,” he stated. “They provide outstanding Mayo Clinic care to our patients each and every day.”
