MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato will open a respiratory clinic at its Eastridge campus Monday.

The care model at the Eastridge site includes dedicated areas for respiratory and non-respiratory patients. The model has been in place at the health system’s New Prague and Fairmont locations since earlier this week.

The clinic is available by appointment only, so patients will need to call their providers first. Patients will be escorted from their cars to exam rooms in order to minimize exposure risks.

