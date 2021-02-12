MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System will open a COVID-19 vaccination center Monday in Mankato.
The site at 1315 Stadium Road will be open by appointment only, according to a release from the health system.
"Appointments at the vaccination center will be determined by weekly state vaccine allocations," the release stated. "Patients who meet vaccination eligibility criteria will be identified, and Mayo Clinic Health System will contact these patients in advance. Walk-in appointments will not be available."
Eligible patients will be notified about appointments either through their Patient Online Services portal or via letter if they don't have an online account.
The vaccine site comes as health care providers prepare for the next phases of the vaccine's rollout in Minnesota.
