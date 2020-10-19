MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato will move its COVID-19 testing indoors to a new location starting Wednesday.
The indoor test site will be in the former Fountain Centers space inside Madison East Center, according to a release. Cold weather prompted the move, with the indoor site set to replace Mayo in Mankato's drive-thru site at the Eastridge clinic.
Patients in need of testing can call Mayo's COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525 or contact their primary care provider to be referred to the test site.
