MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System will soon ease a universal face mask requirement that has been in effect for almost three years.
Beginning Monday, patients and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in most patient care areas on Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System campuses.
Face masks will need to be worn in settings involving high-risk patients, and high-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified that they will be required to wear face masks during their visits to Mayo Clinic locations.
The decision to modify the policy was a result of consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality and community transmission levels of COVID-19 currently observed at most Mayo Clinic locations. Also, COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly since January 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide.
