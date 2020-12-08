MANKATO — Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System have combined the triage and testing process for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
The single-testing process will provide tests and results for people as the winter months bring more illnesses with symptoms that may be similar to COVID-19, Mayo said in a news release.
There may be more than one test specimen collected from some patients. For example, some children may also get a strep throat test.
Patients experiencing symptoms are asked to call the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525 or answer questions about their symptoms using the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services. This tool is available to Mayo Clinic patients 18 and older.
If people do not have insurance or are unable to cover the test cost, they should call the COVID-19 nurse line and inquire about billing options.
Mayo will then determine what tests patients need based on symptoms and direct them to a local testing site.
Specimens will be sent to a Mayo Clinic lab for analysis with results expected in 24 to 72 hours. Mayo Clinic will contact patients who are positive for any of the illnesses that they are tested for and advise as to the appropriate next steps.
Results will all be available on Patient Online Services or by calling an automated phone line at 877-838-2050.
Patients should have their Mayo Clinic number and date of birth ready when they call.
