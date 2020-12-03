MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System will suspend operations at Mankato's Northridge clinic as well as clinics in Janesville, Le Sueur, Waterville and Belle Plaine for six weeks in order to reallocate staffing to respond to COVID-19 surges.
The temporary suspension will begin Monday, according to a release from the health system.
Patients with upcoming appointments will be notified about the change and could receive care at other sites or via virtual video visits.
The announcement Thursday comes as the health system's hospitals in southwest Minnesota had another rise in COVID patients this week. Hospitals in Mankato, Waseca, St. James, Fairmont and New Prague had a combined 51 COVID patients as of Monday.
"The suspensions are necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge," the release stated.
As of Thursday, a region including all nine south-central Minnesota counties as well as additional counties to the north had only one available adult ICU bed, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's regional capacity map.
Anyone with COVID symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call before coming to any health care facility. The health system will direct patients to local testing sites.
Although Belle Plaine's clinic will be closed, COVID testing will still take place at the site.
