MANKATO — In addition to 21 vaccination bays, miniature traffic lights above each bay, and a big post-shot observation area, Mayo’s Mankato vaccination center has an air of optimism built into it.
Mayo Clinic Health System officials believe the facility is designed and equipped so well that they can vaccinate 1,200 people in an eight-hour day.
But hitting that level of vaccinations won’t happen until COVID-19 vaccines are being produced in much higher quantities.
When the facility opens Tuesday afternoon at 1315 Stadium Road, it will have just 1,173 doses for the entire week.
“We’re prepared. It’s just, ‘Where’s the vaccine at?’” said Perry Sweeten, regional director of pharmacy for Mayo Clinic Health System.
As with hospitals, drugstores, clinics and public health agencies, it remains a prepare-and-wait scenario as pharmaceutical companies work to ramp up production.
Mayo’s new vaccination facility, which formerly housed the hospital’s finance department, is set to open at 1 p.m., with additional eight-hour shifts Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a by-appointment process — no walk-ins will be accepted.
Mayo has many more existing patients who are 65 years old or older or meet other vaccination eligibility criteria than currently available vaccine doses, so the waiting list is already lengthy. Existing patients will be notified when they have an opportunity to schedule an appointment, typically through Patient Online Services.
But the organization is willing to add people to the list who don’t have a current relationship with Mayo. Those folks will need to set up an account, starting by calling a toll-free number to get a Mayo patient number. More information can be found at mayoclinichealthsystem.org by clicking on “Patient Online Services” and “Create an Account.”
Mayo spokesperson Amanda Dyslin said the creation of an account is a fairly brief process involving name, date of birth and the patient number — not the lengthy recitation of medical history that often comes with a visit to the doctor.
“It’s not like a medical appointment, so we don’t need any of their history,” Dyslin said.
After the sign-up comes the difficult part — a potentially long wait for an appointment.
The final leg of the journey should be short and largely painless, based on a tour of the COVID-19 Vaccination Center. There’s plenty of parking, people will be screened at the door for signs of active COVID-19 cases, electronic kiosks will let them check in, a large socially distanced waiting room is in place for those who arrive early.
But Sweeten doesn’t anticipate a lot of waiting for people who show up at the time of their scheduled appointment.
“I’m hoping it’s a 10-minute visit,” he said.
After the shot, people can choose to wait for up to 15 minutes if they’re worried about having a reaction to the vaccine, but only those with a history of allergic reactions will be required to stay for post-injection observation.
Sweeten is awaiting — maybe in the late spring or summer — the time when enough vaccine will be available to put the center’s capacity to the test. If, somehow, vaccine quantities skyrocket, the facility could be open seven days a week. And that 1,200-per-day number could be bumped up, too, by running the center for more than eight hours a day.
“We do have that capacity to expand,” he said.
For now, they’re ready to get underway with whatever allocation of vaccine they’re given each week. The people who got the first appointments might be even more eager.
“We’ve actually had a couple of people stop by to make sure this is the right building,” Sweeten said. “So they’re very excited.”
