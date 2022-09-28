MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth is sponsoring several candidate forums where voters may exchange ideas with the candidates.
GMC recently announced the last two forums in its series will feature candidates for Mankato's mayor and City Council as well as Blue Earth County Board of Commissioner seats.
Candidates for Mankato's mayor and council positions will participate in an event 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center.
A forum featuring county commissioner candidates is slated 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Mankato Room.
There is no registration or admission fee to attend.
Andy Wilke, director of business development and public affairs at GMG, will serve as forum moderator at both events.
KTV Public Access will tape the forums.
For more information, visit: greatermankatoelections.com.
