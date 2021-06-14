WALDORF — Lilly Sorbo said she’d much rather be a mayor than a president.
Dealing with millions of people’s problems as a president didn’t sound as appealing to her as dealing with hundreds as a mayor. Also, she pointed out, presidents have to be extremely social and around people all the time.
At just 11 years old, the Waldorf girl has years to decide whether to actually campaign for elected office someday.
But Monday served as a test run of sorts, with the sixth-grader winning a contest to serve as Waldorf’s mayor for the day.
Mayor Rob Wilkening started the contest as a way to teach young people about city governance. Residents in the city, with a population of 229 and a location about 25 miles southeast of Mankato, were asked to submit paragraphs about why they'd want to be mayor.
Sorbo’s mother, Missy, is on the city council herself. Missy heard about the contest and thought one of her three children might be interested.
Lilly, who has spina bifida and moves around using a wheelchair, answered the call.
“If no one else does it, I’m usually the one who does it,” Lilly said.
Her submission asked about what powers Wilkening has as mayor and what problems he hears about from residents.
“Can he tell the town to stop drinking water and only drink orange juice?” Lilly wrote. “Or can he only suggest ideas that are helpful and people need to vote on those issues?”
City governance comes down to keeping residents safe, Wilkening said, whether ensuring water is clean or warning residents if it isn’t. It’s also all about collaboration, he added.
“I believe in team management and teamwork in a city,” he said. “By engaging everybody we become successful. Just one person can’t do this job.”
Lilly’s submission stood out to him because she showed curiosity about what mayors can and can’t do. She’s always been interested in how things work, said her mother.
Being mayor for the day also helps Lilly work toward a Girl Scouts badge while learning about how to be engaged with what’s happening in her hometown.
“I like the idea of being involved in your community,” Missy said. “That’s why I’m on the council, and I just thought it was a cool opportunity.”
Monday’s meeting started with Lilly introducing herself and encouraging people to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. Wilkening then presented her with a certificate and gavel.
Earlier, they had pizza while going over the different roles in city government. Wilkening joked about how he basically fired himself for the day so Lilly could take over his role.
Lilly brought up stage fright as she prepared for the meeting. She reminded herself about how people with stage fright might imagine they’re performing in front of 1,000 people when it’s really closer to 50.
Monday’s meeting didn’t approach an audience of 50, but it did draw several residents to hear about matters ranging from the city’s construction projects, the latest at the fire department and water meter replacements. The attendees gave Lilly a round of applause when she was announced as mayor for the day.
She proceeded to play the part by asking council members for motions to approve matters — with guidance from Wilkening. Maybe someday she’ll be president after all, he said, adding his hope is being mayor for the day at least shows Lilly she can do anything even with a disability.
“If you can dream it, you can do it,” he said. “That’s a quote from Walt Disney and it’s so true. You don’t have to limit yourself.”
