MANKATO — Area residents are invited to grab the bikes and join a community bicycle ride on Tuesday.
The annual Mayors Ride will travel through North Mankato and Mankato, ending at a place where people can quench their thirst after 10 miles of pedaling — LocAle Brewery, 228 Poplar Street. The approximately one-hour ride begins at 6 p.m. at the North Mankato Municipal Building, 1001 Belgrade Avenue.
Bicyclists will travel through the cities of North Mankato and Mankato and end at LocAle. The route will stay within the Minnesota River Valley, running past Hiniker Pond, over the Veteran's Memorial Bridge, along Mankato's Minnesota River Trail to Highway 14 and through the Tourtellotte Park and Washington Park neighborhoods along on-street bike lanes to downtown.
Participants are encouraged to plan for transportation if needed following the ride, since it doesn't start and end at the same location.
The Mayor's Ride is a part of Bike Walk Month activities.
