MANKATO — As a Spanish-language interpreter for Watonwan County Human Services, Angelica De Acosta routinely worked within the public health care system serving the growing Latino community there, who make up nearly half the population of the county seat of St. James.
After five years on the job and exploring other career options, she learned about a new position opening up at Mayo Clinic as a community health worker.
When she read the job description, De Acosta was intrigued. She completed a degree in community health from Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington in 2020, and Mayo Clinic agreed to provide her with an internship opportunity in order to graduate as she learned on the job.
“Things have been going great and it’s a really rewarding job,” De Acosta said. “I started in St. James with my Latino population, but I also serve other community members who need help. I connect them with community services, and I help them address the social determinants of health.”
Since she was hired last December, De Acosta has acquired a caseload of 80 people not only in St. James, but also in Fairmont and Mankato, helping patients navigate a complex health care system that can be intimidating and unfamiliar for immigrants new to Minnesota.
Insurance and getting prescriptions from the pharmacy are often the biggest roadblocks to following a health care plan. De Acosta said that in Mexico, patients who can’t afford health insurance are required to pay for health care up front.
Those immigrants then move to the United States with that assumption, leading them to avoid the doctor. Those patients are often unaware there are programs such as MinnesotaCare that can provide health insurance to people with limited incomes.
She said one of the main areas she works on with patients is not only helping them apply for health insurance but also explaining the cultural and structural differences between their native country and the U.S.
“Our biggest goal is to have the patient be self-sufficient,” De Acosta said. “We give them as much information that we can and then we let the patient do the work themselves, so they don’t have to rely on somebody else.”
Dr. Sara Hanson, a Mayo Clinic family doctor based in North Mankato, said growing diversity in the region has led Mayo to hire two more community health workers in April to work with Hispanic, Latino and Somali communities in south-central and southwest Minnesota to ensure those patients understand and receive the care they need.
“The need is definitely there,” Hanson said, adding that miscommunication is often a hurdle when doctors meet with patients new to the health care system.
“It seems like they understand and agree, and then they come back and didn’t pick up the medication because there was an issue with the pharmacy,” Hanson said. “It’s three months later and you’ve made no progress towards improving that health need for them, and that can be extremely difficult and frustrating.”
When there is a gap in patients getting the most out of their health care needs, community health workers are able to continue conversations after a patient’s appointment, answering and asking questions to ensure they understand what the next steps are, whether that’s managing diabetes, hypertension or any other medical issue that requires a plan to ensure they get treatment.
“They also can identify things we may not pick up because we don’t have time, or it doesn’t come up during our appointment,” Hanson said.
But it’s not just health care per se; community health workers also identify social determinants that may impact a patient’s access to health care, connecting patients to transportation and food stamps.
“These social things really impact whether a person feels healthy and well in their life,” Hanson said. “They don’t necessarily come up unless you look for them, and the community health care workers can be really helpful during their initial evaluation process in identifying those things so they can be brought to light, and we can do the things we need to intervene and help.”
Awlio Mohamed, a St. Peter-based community health worker for Mayo, primarily works with the Somali community there but will also be working with patients in Mankato as well. She and Juan Davila, who works primarily with Hispanic and Latino patients, were hired in April to meet the growing need of the community.
Mohamed said that while Mayo already has interpreters, being able to speak with patients in their first language can foster trust and confidence in the health care system.
“If they see somebody that speaks their language, they’re more likely to feel comfortable, so it’s just ensuring culturally appropriate health care for patients involved in the program and bridging that gap,” she said.
When a doctor refers a patient to Mohamed, she sets up an initial appointment to gather all of the needs of the patient, including both health and social service needs. The ultimate goal, she said, is for those patients to become independent and graduate from the program once their needs have been met.
“We keep seeing them until they are comfortable doing all of that for themselves,” Mohamed said. “At the end of the day, we want them to be independent and know how to do these things by themselves.”
Hanson said while the three community health workers at Mayo primarily serve Somali, Latino and Hispanic communities, they are also there to serve patients in rural areas who may be facing some of the same challenges with health care equity.
She said they are looking at hiring additional community health-care workers to meet the growing demand in the region.
“We’re so excited to offer this service to the community,” Hanson said.
