Seemed so simple. Being outside is obviously the best recreational option these days. What better reason to get ourselves a boat?
We call it a boat even if real boaters would beg to differ. Actually, we call it Floaty Boaty McBoatface II in homage of Boaty McBoatface, the original name of the RRS Sir David Attenborough polar research vessel. (The people at the polls spoke loudly when they voted for the sillier name, but the Natural Environment Research Council has to ride on the thing, so chose the more sophisticated name.)
We christened our new boat as McBoatface II because Inflatable Kayak didn’t give our boat the respect it deserves. This was no air mattress with oars.
My husband and I both grew up as as landlubbers. His closest brush with a water adventure was playing in a Dixieland band on a riverboat paddlewheeler in college. Mine was sitting in a rented fishing boat at a rented cabin for one week every other summer as a kid. Sometimes Dad even got the motor going.
When we both landed jobs at The Free Press eons ago, newsroom staffers organized river trips with rented canoes that we precariously strapped onto our old, rusty compact cars to get to the public boat landing. When our boss and his son tipped their canoe over in the Blue Earth River, our main concern was that the cooler full of beer be saved. That was really the extent of our experience with boats.
Until this summer.
As of last weekend, we have been out on the water with Floaty Boaty McBoatface II nearly a dozen times since she arrived at our doorstep in a cardboard box. Don’t tell her, but she is actually McBoatface III. The first version made sort of a quiet trolling motor sound as we paddled it the first time. Only I could hear the puttering. And when my husband disembarked — OK, clumsily tumbled out of the front of the boat — the sound disappeared. Yes, I blame the air leak on him.
The replacement boat makes no sound — unless you count the arguments sometimes coming from its occupants. We thought we had the boat-launching procedure down. In 8 minutes flat we could open the Prius’ hatch to unload, unfold, pump up, assemble the oars, Velcro down seats and push off.
After successfully doing all of that again one afternoon, we launched into a local pond. The next five minutes involved traveling in tight circles as I yelled at my husband’s back, “What are you doing?” and he yelled back over his back, “Why aren’t you steering?”
After repeating this demonstration of marital bliss a couple of times, I noticed the ISO rating information was on the opposite side of where I usually read it. Yup, we’d put the seats in facing the wrong direction and our rudder was on the front rather than the back of the boat, making steering impossible. We probably could have gotten back to shore to rearrange sooner, but we were laughing so hard neither of us could efficiently paddle the possessed watercraft.
A month after that adventure and with much more paddling experience behind us, we thought we were ready to tackle a river. Why not go for the river of rivers? We found a public landing on the Wisconsin side of the Mighty Mississippi to put in.
After paddling and paddling and paddling against the current, we were exactly one dock away from the public landing where we’d put in. As we stopped to rest and take in the glory that is the greatest river of the Midwest, we ended up pushed back to where we’d started.
So we paddled and paddled and paddled again — ending up two docks past where we’d put in. Another pause in paddling meant we were pushed back to where we’d again started.
Rather than trying a third fruitless attempt to get nowhere fast, we instead packed up the boat using our efficient 8-minute process and headed north on Wisconsin’s Highway 35. Floaty Boaty McBoatface had earned a well-deserved rest. And we needed to attend to our own faces. Fresh ice cream at the Nelson Cheese Factory was waiting for us.
We really like the rewards of boating.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.
