MANKATO — Republican Rep. Jeremy Munson is seeking a second full term this November in a district that, based on historical voting patterns, is a relatively safe lock for Republicans. Yet Munson faces a challenge from a self-described “reluctant” Democratic candidate in South Bend Township Supervisor LeRoy McClelland, who charges Munson with failing to respond to his constituents’ needs in office.
House District 23B, which comprises parts of Blue Earth, Watonwan, Waseca and Le Sueur counties, has historically voted Republican, leading experts to believe the race is largely a lock for a GOP candidate. The district hasn’t gone for a Democrat since former Rep. Henry Kalis retired in 2002.
Munson won office in a 2018 special election after then-Rep. Tony Cornish resigned from office due to several sexual harassment claims. Munson beat Melissa Wagner with 60% of the vote in February of that year, then went on to beat Jim Grabowska in the November 2018 election with another 60% of the vote.
McClelland hopes to change that pattern by focusing less on partisanship and more on local issues.
Munson
Before he was a lawmaker, Munson was a local GOP official who served as the Blue Earth County Republican Party chair, then the 1st Congressional District chair. Munson works as a financial consultant for businesses and also in 2013 started the Minnesota Hops Company, which grows hops for beer companies.
He first decided to run to address rising health costs in the region, publicly declaring he wouldn’t buy health insurance in 2018 because the costs were far too high for his family.
Munson made waves early in his tenure when the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill he introduced calling for more medical price transparency at hospitals and medical centers. Since then, he’s been a vocal proponent for changes to health care and conservative principles.
“Even though COVID and the rule of law seem to be at the forefront of the media right now, the cost and access to health care is one of the top issues for families and the state,” Munson said.
“I’m anxious to work on getting legislation through that would allow people to shop for care and go after pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies.”
Yet he’s also drawn criticism in the past for an adversarial relationship with other Democrats and Republicans, as well as opposition to public infrastructure bills that include local projects.
As a member of the New House Republican Caucus, he and three other lawmakers have feuded with House GOP leadership, most notably Minority Speaker Kurt Daudt, over conservative issues and Daudt’s job at a lobbying firm.
In the 2018 special election, and again earlier this year, Munson fended off GOP challengers who accused him of not working well with area legislators and betraying his constituents by not voting for larger bills that contain funding for local projects or interests.
Yet Munson has worked with lawmakers on a variety of issues, from a series of health care changes with Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, to a bipartisan bill to create metrics for pharmaceutical benefit managers.
And while he said he supports funding for local projects such as wastewater system upgrades for Vernon Center and Waldorf, he takes issue with larger omnibus bills that pack projects or proposals he doesn’t think warrant state money together with vital needs.
“There are a lot of infrastructure projects that need to be addressed,” he said. “Then there’s also the amphitheaters and the nice-to-haves, the entertainment-related projects that we should maybe reconsider.”
McClelland
McClelland has lived in the Mankato area for about 15 years, but he didn’t get involved in politics until recently.
An Xcel Energy plant worker, McClelland said he typically gets roped into volunteer activities without trying too hard. He’s a board member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 949 and also serves on Xcel’s safety committee.
He didn’t consider running for office until two years ago, when a border dispute with a neighbor on one of his rental properties got him interested in trying for an open spot on the South Bend Township Board of Supervisors. During that time, he worked with Blue Earth County on safety upgrades to Highway 33 among other issues.
McClelland said he wasn’t interested in running against Munson until he tried to contact him about a South Bend resident’s concerns over watershed flooding earlier this year. McClelland said Munson never contacted him, even when the township supervisor testified before lawmakers with Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen on a bill to provide funding for a Blue Earth County study on watershed flooding.
Rosen and Munson have publicly quarreled in the past, leading Rosen, a Republican, to often work with other representatives to sponsor local issue bills. When McClelland brought his concerns about Munson to Rosen, she told him she would work with other lawmakers to secure funding for the study.
“I said, ‘This is ridiculous. I shouldn’t have to go to Jack Considine (of Mankato) to get South Bend issues taken care of,’” McCelland said. “I should be able to go to my own state representative.”
Munson said he was contacted by McClelland and county officials about the watershed issue in the same day and later met with the resident. He said McClelland wasn’t in the loop when he worked on that resident’s flooding issue. Munson said he often meets with residents on a variety of issues and tries to be as accessible as possible.
McClelland disagrees. He and former GOP House District 23B challenger Yvonne Simon say they’ve heard from local officials across the district who have frustrations in dealing with Munson.
The township supervisor describes himself as typically nonpartisan, but he felt driven to run once he heard there wasn’t a Democratic challenger for the seat.
“That was just malfeasance on (the DFL’s) part,” McClelland said. “Somebody needs to run because the district deserves representation. If he would have called me back, I would have been very happy sitting at home.”
He doesn’t come to the race with a list of policy priorities. He said he’s more focused on ensuring the area receives its share of state services rather than getting bogged down in political positions.
The issues
There’s some common ground between Munson and McClelland on a variety of state priorities. Both say there needs to be more compromise in the Legislature next year as Minnesota faces a projected $2.4 billion deficit due to ongoing efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.
And both tend to agree with basic COVID-19 prevention methods and testing efforts.
Where they differ is how they view the state’s ongoing virus-related regulations.
McClelland said he tends to trust the health experts at the state. He said he knows some residents have been frustrated by the state’s mask mandate, among other regulations, but he’d rather follow the regulations and wear a mask if it meant he and his family wouldn’t get sick.
“I’m scared to death to get it,” McClelland said. “I don’t want to catch the cold, I don’t want to catch the flu, and I don’t want to catch the coronavirus.”
On the mask mandate, he said he’d rather “play a stagecoach robber” and wear a mask for a few months rather than risk infection. “I’m just not going to play those odds,” he said.
Munson said he believes Gov. Tim Walz and state agencies overstepped their authority when it comes to regulations. He and other Republican lawmakers have engaged in a lawsuit over Walz’s peacetime emergency powers, and he has been concerned over how testing efforts by state officials have impacted businesses and schools.
“I would hope that in January, when we come back into session, we will have hearings and debate changes to legislation on how a public health crisis impacts different state agencies,” Munson said.
Munson said Minnesota should look to South Dakota and neighboring states for guidance on how to loosen restrictions and allow businesses and schools to fully reopen. Though he acknowledged virus case rates were on the rise in the Midwest, he said state officials need to base more decisions around virus hospitalization and death rates rather than the total number of cases.
On infrastructure, Munson said it’s unlikely lawmakers will make a deal on a bill during one of the Legislature’s remaining special sessions this year, but he hopes to see a package of bills relating to major priorities such as transportation and water infrastructure next year. He’d like to see the state consider fewer recreational infrastructure projects.
“There’s a lot of cities that pay for entertainment projects on their own,” he said. “When you go to the state, you’re forcing taxpayers across the state to pay for your specific project, which isn’t right.”
McClelland said lawmakers need to be more proactive on infrastructure as a whole, as rural Minnesota is hurting without equal access to broadband, water systems and environmental help. He would support a 10-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase to help pay for more transportation projects as long as the funding is specifically designated to road and bridge projects.
“The funding has been so lax,” he said. “It’s a catch-up.”
On the state’s reckoning with systemic racism and public safety, Munson said he’d be open to potential changes in law enforcement guidelines, but he would favor more local control when it comes to police.
“I really believe that the reforms should happen at a local level and each city should have a say in what works best for them,” he said.
McClelland said he acknowledged House Democrats will try to push for law enforcement regulation changes, but he may not support all of them. While he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, McClelland said he has many family members and friends in law enforcement and believes the conversation around holding bad peace officers accountable needs to be more nuanced.
“I’m going to support the local police officers and fire departments. I believe in Black Lives Matter and I also believe in law enforcement, and I don’t know why I’ve got to choose between the two.”
On health care, Munson continues to support easing health insurance market regulations to allow for more interstate competition. He also wants to see more accountability and transparency from pharmaceutical companies and major hospitals to help bring the cost of health care down.
McClelland said he would support lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 57 and having Minnesota partially subsidize insurance payments for residents who would choose to apply — residents who applied starting at 57 would be responsible for paying for half of their Medicare costs until they hit 65.
McClelland believes the state could see public health and economic development gains from such a plan as older residents who are ready to retire but still work could leave their jobs, which opens positions for younger residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.