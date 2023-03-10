MANKATO — Testifying in Washington, D.C., at a joint hearing Wednesday before the United States Senate and House committees on veterans’ affairs, Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer Michael McLaughlin advocated for more funding at the local level for veterans programs.
“Counties and local governments have been scrambling to keep up with growing demands as the federal government has passed historic legislation in recent years, which has made more veterans eligible for care and benefits,” McLaughlin said prior to heading to D.C.
There, McLaughlin’s five-minute testimony came near the end of the 3-hour, 22-minute joint hearing that brought to light much of what the 38-year-old VSO had hoped to highlight.
“Even though eligibility has expanded, there has been no expansion or investment by the federal government in providing local governments the resources to assist veterans and their dependents with accessing what they are now eligible for.”
It was the first time counties were asked to provide testimony before the joint Senate and House session, a move McLaughlin believes highlights the growing national recognition of the role local governments and county VSOs play in providing for veterans in their local communities.
McLaughlin says “the total cost of war” has become more evident over the years as “the unique health care challenges” of homelessness, veteran suicides and cancers from Agent Orange and the burn pits of the first Gulf War, become apparent.
“That (Agent Orange) kind of pulled back the curtain a little more,” he says.
Congress passed legislation last year to fund health care for veterans exposed to burn pits in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
McLaughlin hopes a first-ever federal funding commitment to the county VSO offices would better acknowledge the significant role county and local governments have long played in providing veterans services.
“Veteran service offices are often among the lowest funded in local government across the nation,” McLaughlin told the joint panel. “County VSOs face disparities in staffing levels, technology, education, and outreach due to a complete reliance on local funding.”
McLaughlin added that “these challenges have become even more acute in recent years with the passing of historic legislation” to better serve veterans.
“However, these acts did not consider the additional infrastructure and support required at the local governmental level to meet the increased demand for veteran support services,” he noted.
“The expansion of benefits under new legislation has created a de facto unfunded mandate for local governments across the country who are scrambling to meet the requests for support.”
McLaughlin, who also serves as the legislative director for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, provided examples of regions where demands have stressed service systems. But he added that “these examples represent just a few of thousands of similar scenarios playing out in counties and local governments across the country today.
“Support to local governments is something that will ensure veterans have access to an accredited veteran service officer, and ultimately access to the benefits and services they have earned and that they deserve,” he added.
McLaughlin not only brought his county VSO knowledge to the joint panel, but as a member of the Mankato City Council he understands the importance of local governments. Upon arrival from D.C. on Thursday, he was off to the Minnesota State Capitol to join others in a statewide local government informational and lobbying day in St. Paul. But the Washington journey and mission remained foremost on his mind.
The Senate and House committees were wrapping up two weeks of veterans’ testimony, program funding issues and pending legislation on the federal level. McLaughlin was specifically relaying his association’s support of the bi-partisan Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act.
“This act would, for the first time, provide supportive grants from the VA to county and local government equivalent veteran service offices to improve community support and outreach services for veterans and their families,” McLaughlin says.
He labels VSOs and their offices as “force multipliers” for the federal government “to better support the needs of our nation’s veterans and their families.”
McLaughlin says “the growing realization within Congress that there’s a lack of communication” among the myriad of veterans agencies, organizations and the VA has prompted increased scrutiny over how to best serve veterans.
Others who testified prior to McLaughlin at Wednesday's joint hearing included Timothy Borland, commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Borland’s 27-page testimony was included for the hearing and touched on issues of veteran homelessness and suicide, the slow processing of both health claims and military sexual trauma, among others.
