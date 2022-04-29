MANKATO — For a second time, Michael McLaughlin is planning to run for Mankato City Council against incumbent Karen Foreman.
McLaughlin, a Mankato native and the county veterans services officer in Blue Earth County, ran in 2014 when Foreman was seeking a second term. Foreman, who won that race with 53% of the vote and was unopposed in 2018, announced earlier this month she would seek a fourth term this year representing Ward 1, which covers a large portion of the city's east side south of Madison Avenue.
McLaughlin, who lives on Plainview Street with his wife, Megan, and their three children, said he is running out a desire to continue his public service, which included serving in the Iraq War with the U.S. Marine Corps.
As a council member, he said his focus would be on quality infrastructure, ranging from streets to parks, and on representing the concerns of the people of Ward 1.
The filing period for Mankato council races — along with county, state and federal contests — runs from May 17-31.
