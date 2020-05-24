MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the nine-county region, with Blue Earth, Nicollet and Watonwan counties reporting new cases Sunday.
Nicollet and Watonwan Counties both had four additional cases each, bringing the totals there to 68 and 50, respectively. Blue Earth County had two additional cases, bringing the total to 112. Martin County, which had no additional cases Sunday, has the most in the region, with a total of 124 cases.
No additional deaths were reported in those nine-counties, but MDH reported that an additional 17 people died from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 869, the majority of which occurred at long-term care facilities.
In Minnesota, the total number of positive cases reached 20,573 out of a cumulative total of 197,964 tests.
Free COVID testing that began Saturday will continue Sunday and Monday at six National Guard armories across Minnesota, including the armory in St. James.
At the Minneapolis location, there was a line when testing started Saturday morning with wait times estimated at 2 to 3 hours. National Guard officials reported later Saturday that wait times had decreased.
People between the ages of 30 - 39 make up the majority of positive cases, with a total of 3,981, followed by people between the ages of 20-29, totaling 3,850.
As of Sunday, 553 people remained hospitalized and 2,327 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday made an announcement allowing churches, mosques and synagogues to resume services starting Wednesday as along as they keep gatherings to no more than 25 percent of building occupancy.
But state health officials say those new rules — and other recent easing of stay-at-home measures — don't mean the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
"Large gatherings continue to present a clear, documented risk for increasing the spread of COVID-19. We continue to see pretty rapid increases in our numbers of cases and deaths," State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Saturday at a press briefing with Walz. "So even though we are slowly and carefully trying to open up opportunities for Minnesotans to resume activities that are so important ... this does not mean we're on the other side of this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.