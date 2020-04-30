MANKATO — The meal distribution and child care program at Franklin Elementary School will both move to Kennedy Elementary School beginning Monday.
At Kennedy, youths seeking free bagged meals should go to Door 14 in the bus loop, and participants in the child care for essential workers program should go to the main front entrance.
Although distance learning is not in session Friday and Monday, free meals will still be provided at all of the Mankato Area Public Schools distribution sites. The child care program also will be in session
