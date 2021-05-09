It’s something my wife and I look forward to when traveling somewhere new or just taking a different route to our cabin: finding a new meat market to check out.
(Hey, who are you calling boring?)
Last weekend we stopped at McDonald’s Meats in the dot of a town called Clear Lake, just east of St. Cloud off Highway 10.
How can you resist a place that is billed as “The Jerky Stop?”
McDonald’s didn’t disappoint. Case after case in the small market is packed with all manner of meat sticks, jerky varieties, bacon, hams, fresh meats and a dizzying array of sausages, including the smoked blueberry wild rice sausage.
They’re also extra generous with the fee sample platters all over the store, which earns bonus points with me.
My first thought was how much high-priced product they were just giving away. But as I tasted the samples and then found the corresponding packages and put them in my basket, I realized what marketing geniuses they are.
McDonald’s, along with Schmidt’s Meat Market in Nicollet, are always on the “Best Of” lists of Minnesota meat markets.
With its triangular Bavarian ski chalet facade and the “Willkommen” sign at the entry, Schmidt’s leaves no doubt about its German heritage.
The store has been added on to a few times and the spacious market is filled with all things meat and much more, including its “cannibal burger,” seasoned, raw ground beef that tastes better than it sounds.
Many of you have visited Schmidt’s, particularly on Saturdays, and know of its popularity. Lines of customers and dozens of employees ups the population of Nicollet considerably.
A few blocks away is George’s City Meats, opened by George and Darlene Poehler in 1979. While a smaller affair than Schmidt’s, it’s a local favorite and a go-to spot for many making the trek to the Meat Market Mecca of Nicollet.
Meat markets are also endearing for having the corner on corny puns. McDonald’s Meats boasts: “We’re the Top Dog.”
There’s no end to puns and slogans on meat markets billboards: Meating your Expectations, Pleased to Meat You, Better Meat Than Down the Street, Making the Cut, Meat your Maker, A Cut Above, Weiner Weiner Chicken Dinner.
Like McDonald’s, Schmidt’s is a family affair, founded in 1947. McDonald’s has an even longer family history, starting in 1914.
Beyond the obvious — people’s love of meat — I think meat markets are beloved because they are one of the few types of businesses that are almost always family run.
Up against the mega meatpackers who can undercut them on price, running a meat market appears to be a tough endeavor. There are 7,500 meat markets in the United States, but the numbers have declined an average of about 2% each year over the past five years.
JBS, Tyson and Smithfield, the largest meatpackers in the world, can shave a little off the cost, but consumers know they can’t match the quality at meat markets.
I suppose meat markets are also facing a bit of new pressure from the growing “plant-based meat” sector. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meats and other brands have grown to a $5 billion a year business in America.
But polls show we’re still meat eaters at heart — 95% of Americans are carnivores — and meat and poultry account for more than $200 billion in sales annually.
So go ahead, unashamed, and enjoy your meats. Do it by visiting a family meat market where you can get top quality and be able to chat with the owner.
While you’re there, tell him this one:
“What do you call a cow with a twitch?”
“Beef jerky!”
Tim Krohn
