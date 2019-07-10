NORTH MANKATO — Three members of a North Mankato family are the winners in the town's 120th anniversary medallion hunt.
Dan Goettl and his daughters, Kelsey and Katie, claimed their prize — a pass to Spring Lake Park's swimming facility — about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The trio found the medallion on the grounds of Monroe Elementary. The school on Monroe Avenue was built on property that was once the site of a baseball field.
Tanley Field was torn down in 1958, according to North Mankato's public information department.
Three clues hinting at the medallion's location had been released to the public before the gold object was discovered.
