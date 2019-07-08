NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato’s 120th Anniversary Medallion Hunt has opened to clue solvers and gold piece searchers.
The person who finds the medallion is eligible for a one-year pass to the Spring Lake Park swimming facility on public property in North Mankato.
The 3D object measures 1 3/4 inches across. On the back of the medallion are instructions necessary for the finder to follow so the prize may be claimed.
No climbing or digging is necessary to locate the medallion that has been hidden on public property.
Clues will be announced on the city’s website and its social media accounts at 9 a.m. daily until the medallion is found.
The hunt’s first clue — released Monday morning — reads:
“One, two, three, are you ready to play?
A Stroll Through North Mankato History
Each and every day!”
