MANKATO — Motorists using Highway 60 from Lake Crystal to Mankato will encounter lane closures during a monthlong project to begin Oct. 7.
All access and turn lanes along Highway 60 will remain open while crews are installing cable barriers in the median.
The project begins at Blue Earth County Road 112 in Lake Crystal and extends along Highway 169/60 to the Blue Earth River.
Motorists will have access to businesses in the project area, including Welsh Heritage Farms.
The project is part of the districtwide improvements to limit severe cross-median crashes on four-lane divided highways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.