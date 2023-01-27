ST. JAMES — A new family medicine clinic will open later this year in St. James.
Work will begin this winter to convert the former St. James Federal Savings and Loan Association building from a bank to a clinic.
Madelia Health recently purchased the downtown building that will house the clinic. When it opens, a primary care provider will be available weekdays.
Care will be available for acute illnesses and minor injuries, chronic disease and medication management, immunizations, well-child care, sports physicals, adult physicals and preventive health care. Some laboratory tests and services will be offered as well as some pharmacy services. Support personnel will also be needed to staff the clinic in St. James.
Madelia Health will offer care in St. James five days a week, stated David Walz, CEO of Madelia Health, in a press release. Many current patients have requested a clinic in St. James, he said.
Madelia Health, formerly Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic, is an independent, nonprofit facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.