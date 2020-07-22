MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement of a statewide mask mandate Wednesday drew praise from south-central Minnesota and state health leaders.
The governor’s executive order requires Minnesotans, with some exceptions, to wear masks in indoor public settings beginning Saturday. Republican governors in Indiana and Ohio also imposed mask mandates in their states Wednesday.
Health officials welcomed the move as an effective way to reduce COVID-19 spread amid the ongoing pandemic.
“In the long run, this is the quickest way to ending the COVID pandemic,” Walz said. “It's the surest way to get us to the therapeutics and the vaccines with the least amount of impact on Minnesotans."
Mankato was among a growing number of cities that already had local mask mandates. Now the standards will be more uniform across the state.
“This kind of takes the onus off individual cities and counties,” said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition. “People have been talking about it and struggling with it, but it really is what is best practice. We’re seeing this across the country.”
More than half of all states now have mask mandates. President Donald Trump this week encouraged Americans to wear masks as a sign of patriotism after months of refusing to wear one himself.
Republicans in Minnesota decried the new mandate Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, released a statement questioning the “one-size-fits-all” nature of the order.
“Businesses and individuals are already requiring and wearing masks in most situations, so the mandate feels like a heavy-handed, broad approach that won’t work well for every situation,” he stated.
Masks initially weren’t recommended for the public at the beginning of the pandemic in part due to concerns about supply shortages for medical workers. The virus being brand new also meant there wasn’t much research on the effectiveness of masks.
More recent research suggests masks can help reduce COVID spread. The Health Affairs medical journal published a research article in June finding states that mandated face masks had a reduction in COVID’s daily growth rate.
The growth rate decreased by bigger margins in the weeks after mandates took effect in the 15 states with requirements in place back then.
“The estimates suggest increasing effectiveness and benefits from these mandates over time,” the authors wrote. “By May 22, the estimates suggest that as many as 230,000–450,000 COVID-19 cases may have been averted based on when states passed these mandates.”
Mankato Clinic family medicine Dr. Katie Anderson said in a statement mask-wearing is one of the simple things people can do to protect themselves and others.
“The statewide mask mandate can help prevent COVID-19 cases in Minnesota,” she stated. “A growing body of scientific evidence shows that universal masking is an effective strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Mayo Clinic Health System released a statement saying that along with requiring masks for staff, patients and visitors while on campus, it also asks staff to lead by example in public because masks are one of the best ways to protect against the disease.
“Minnesota is healthier when we help and support one another and ensure that all are safe during these challenging times,” the statement read. “We are proud to partner with organizations in the communities we serve and support efforts to increase the use of face masks as an effective public health measure.“
Health officials also stress the importance of social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick as crucial preventive measures to go along with mask-wearing in public.
Dr. Keith Stelter, a Mankato-based doctor and president of the Minnesota Medical Association, mentioned all four in a statement thanking Walz for passing the mandate.
“These are all ways that Minnesotans can practice good health,” he stated. “Wearing a mask is important because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms or know they are sick.”
The mask order lists several exempt individuals. People with medical or mental health conditions don’t need to wear them, although they’re strongly encouraged to stay home or use face shields when in public.
Children younger than 5 years old also don’t need to wear masks, while no one younger than 2 years old should wear them due to suffocation risks.
Once in place Saturday, businesses will have to require workers, customers and visitors to wear face coverings unless those individuals are exempt. The penalty for not complying will be a misdemeanor, up to $1,000 in fines or up to 90 days in jail.
North Mankato's Spinners Bar and Grill owner Sandra Oachs, also a North Mankato Council member, said she opposes government interference on private enterprise but will follow the order.
As someone with an underlying health condition, she cautioned against people rushing to judgment if they see someone not wearing a mask.
“The public has to be very careful on their instant judgment,” she said.
Spinners will have signs up inside and at the doors alerting customers to the requirement. The business could switch to more outdoor dining if people don't want to eat inside due to the requirement, Oachs said, but she hoped customers will understand.
“We’re all in the same playing field and all learning,” she said.
Penalties for individuals older than 14 who violate the order will be a petty misdemeanor and up to $100 in fines. Since Mankato’s ordinance went into place two weeks ago, the Mankato Department of Public Safety has not issued any citations.
“It's pleasantly surprising to us that most people want to be in compliance," said Associate Director Dan Schisel.
He has responded to around a dozen complaints of employees or customers not wearing masks or businesses not enforcing the requirement. The department is focusing on education and reserving citations for repeat offenders, Schisel said.
State officials expressed similar goals for the new order, calling for law enforcement to hand out masks rather than tickets.
“What we’re trying to to do is educate and get people to buy into this,” Walz said.
The state plans to distribute masks to local chambers of commerce, who could then provide them to businesses. Since a shortage early in the pandemic, masks are more widely available at stores, online and even by donation from local sewers.
The mandate has no specific end date, but rather will continue until the governor’s peacetime emergency ends, according to the executive order. The lag-time between COVID transmission, symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths could mean it’ll be mid-August at the earliest before the mandate’s impacts are known.
If the masks prove effective, Walz said the hope is Minnesota won’t have to backtrack on reopening like other states have.
“This is the cheapest, most effective way for us to open up our businesses,” he said.
Free Press Staff Writer Kristine Goodrich contributed to this report.
