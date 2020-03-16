MANKATO — With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting close to home, Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic opened drive-thru sites for screenings.
The sites were set up to keep people experiencing symptoms from spreading it within clinics and hospitals. Both Blue Earth and Waseca counties have one confirmed case, but health officials warn more cases are likely to occur.
Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms are required to call the health care providers before coming to the drive-thrus.
Symptoms include a fever, shortness of breath and a cough. Mankato Clinic has a hotline set up at 507-389-8548 for patients to call, consult with a nurse and get an appointment set up if deemed necessary.
“People cannot use the drive-thru location unless they call the hotline first and a nurse completes a phone screening,” stated a release from Mankato Clinic. “This is for the safety of all.”
Mankato Clinic has a drive-thru site at its North Mankato clinic, while Mayo in Mankato’s site is at its Eastridge clinic. Mayo in Mankato is asking patients to call their primary care clinic/provider for a phone screening.
“The virus spreads rapidly, and this process will help minimize potential exposure to other patients and staff,” stated a release from Mayo in Mankato.
The specimens collected at Eastridge will be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for testing.
Mayo Clinic Health System also announced visitor restrictions at all facilities in its southwest Minnesota region starting Tuesday. The restrictions will limit patients to two visitors per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.