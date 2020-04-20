MANKATO — The man who died after a shootout with police Saturday just north of Mankato has been identified.
Austin Dean Heights, 24, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. He had no permanent address at the time of his death.
Heights reportedly carried a gun into the BP Expressway convenience store along Highway 169, stole several items, and crossed the highway to board a raft on the Minnesota River.
He died after firing his gun several times at law enforcement, according to a release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is still investigating the incident and will release additional information once initial interviews are complete.
