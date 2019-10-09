MANKATO — A medical examiner determined the 19-year-old woman who died in a Minnesota State University dorm room in September took her own life.
Authorities found the woman after responding to a report of an unresponsive woman at Crawford Residence Community on Sept. 24. There was no evidence of foul play.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office performed the autopsy and confirmed the cause of death, said Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel.
