MANKATO — The legal aid office established at Open Door Health Center could serve as a model for future legal/medical partnerships in rural settings.
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, or SMRLS, and Open Door partnered in 2018 to add an onsite attorney for patients. This Lawyers Advancing Wellness program was one of the few resources of its kind in a rural health care facility.
Representatives from each side shared their approach at a workshop in Washington, D.C., prompting inquiries from organizations interested in following their lead.
“We got a lot of feedback from both the legal side and health care side that they’d love to create something very similar where they’re equal partners in the program,” said Rochelle Perry, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Open Door.
The program, funded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, has served 311 clients and handled 540 cases since its start. Through another grant, SMRLS also offers legal checkup clinics at Open Door and other sites, with attorneys so far handling 295 cases.
Larry Nicol, SMRLS southwest region senior leadership attorney, said partnering with Open Door helps connect free legal aid to the populations who most need it. Open Door offers services at Wellcome Manor in Garden City, for instance, so SMRLS' volunteer attorneys set up a legal aid clinic there to assist women in addiction recovery.
“It’s where we ought to be, helping people who are trying to turn their lives around,” Nicol said.
The legal aid office is right next to Open Door's checkout desk. Perry described the legal aid referrals as “warm hand offs” where the attorney is often immediately available to meet with patients.
She said Open Door is looking to implement three questions into medical appointments to determine whether patients need legal aid. The questions would focus on the patient's safety, housing situation and safety-net program eligibility. Most patients/clients have been victims of domestic violence, Nicol said, but housing and immigration questions often come up.
As a health professional, Perry remembers feeling helpless at times when she worked in a setting without a legal aid partnership. Providers could refer patients to offsite legal aid, but it doesn’t mean the patient can or will follow up.
“You’re in the middle of an appointment and you know what needs to happen in order for them to get in a healthier spot, but I was stuck,” she said.
The September conference where Perry, Nicol and others presented on the subject was at the National Center for Medical Legal Partnership in Washington, D.C. The presentation focused on the program's outreach to people experiencing homelessness, addiction recovery, domestic violence survivors and those isolated in rural communities.
Nicol noted health care-legal partnerships are more common in large metros. After integrating it and the legal checkups into a more rural setting like Open Door, he said the hope is other organizations could easily adopt the approach.
“Our legal checkups are funded by a federal grant right now," he said. "One obligation is to make this into something that can be replicated."
