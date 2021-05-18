ST. PETER — St. Peter is getting closer to hiring a new police chief, with five candidates identified as finalists and a public meet and greet scheduled for next week.
The candidates include three longtime officers in the city, the police chief in nearby Henderson and a longtime police commander in Salt Lake City.
The public’s first chance to hear from them will be a meet and greet starting at 8:30 a.m. May 26 at the St. Peter Community Center’s senior center or online.
Details on the five finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:
• Matt Grochow, a St. Peter detective who’s worked for the department since April 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University.
• Paul Hagen, a St. Peter patrol sergeant who’s worked for the department since May 1992. He has a bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in St. Paul and a master’s degree from Minnesota State University.
• Dmitri Ikonitski, a police chief in Henderson who’s worked for the department since January 2020. He has a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
• Keith Ruffing, a St. Peter officer who’s worked for the department since December 1999. He has a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University.
• Victor Siebeneck III, a division commander in Salt Lake City who’s worked for the department since 2001. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree from Arizona State University.
The meet and greet will include introductions and presentations from each of the candidates followed by a panel-style series of questions. Residents can submit questions for the panel discussion to barbaral@saintpetermn.gov until 8 a.m. Monday.
Community leaders will have a private meeting with the candidates following the public session. City Administrator Todd Prafke will interview the five the next morning, followed by a public meeting between the St. Peter City Council and Civil Service Commission in the afternoon, said Barbara Luker, executive secretary for the city.
Council members could appoint the recommended candidate at either their June 14 or June 28 meetings. The timing could depend on whether the person is an internal or external candidate.
St. Peter has had Hagen as an interim police chief since former Chief Matt Peters retired May 3. Peters served 22 years as chief.
While updating council members on the search process during a May 10 meeting, Prafke said the city received five applications for the job, a smaller number than he anticipated.
The challenging nature of the job and strained relations between some communities and their police departments across the country could’ve contributed to the smaller than expected number of applications.
“I think it’s substantially impacted by the state of affairs of law enforcement within our country at this point and within Minnesota,” Prafke said. “I think officers are not moving around in the way that they used to.”
He complimented the five candidates, adding the city is “very fortunate” to have good choices in who’ll lead the police department.
“We have five very good candidates, and so it really will be about who’s the right fit for us,” he said.
For those who can’t attend the May 26 meet and greet, the city plans to post the video on its Youtube channel.
