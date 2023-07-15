As dozens of Eagle Lake residents eagerly watched the Tator Days Parade pass by, inside the American Legion kitchen, Commander James Rausch and his crew started opening dozens of bags of french fries to make sure the first batch was ready to go for the hungry post-parade crowd.
The festival’s free french fries day, which kicked off as soon as the last parade float left the road, is a popular event at the six-day potato-themed festival.
But feeding a hungry crowd that size doesn’t happen without the dedication of a hard-working crew.
That’s where Rausch and other volunteers come in.
“It’s part of the community. I see people have fun, getting together,” Rausch said while emptying a frying pan.
Rausch has been volunteering to handle the fries for about five to six years.
While he’s worked with various volunteers throughout that time, in the kitchen with him Saturday were Danny Kruse and John Anderson, both with the Sons of the American Legion.
The crew started getting the fries ready at around 1:30 in the afternoon and made sure the first round started sizzling before the crowd lined up at the door.
The fries are locally donated from ReMax Dynamic Agents.
Rausch said about 120 pounds of fries in total get distributed for the event.
He said he enjoys the work and added that it’s special seeing familiar faces come through the door.
“All these folks out with their kids and their families, they all come out and patronize during the year with playing Bingo or coming up for a beer or a burger. The Legion’s part of the Eagle Lake community. You know what I’m saying?” he said.
Legion manager Tami Guentzel, who has also been involved in helping out with other festival events the Legion takes part in, said seeing the crowd Saturday was a lot of fun after all the hard work behind the scenes.
“To do something for the Eagle Lake community and see smiles on people’s faces is awesome,” she said.
The festival also brought together friends and family from surrounding towns.
Shawn Wilking and his son, Evan, both of Madison Lake, were visiting in-laws in Eagle Lake for the festivities.
“We can all get together,” Wilking said.
Guentzel added that she enjoys seeing so many people come together to celebrate Eagle Lake.
“I love it, because Eagle Lake is an amazing community, so to see families and friends and people come out and support their community and their town celebration is awesome,” she said.
