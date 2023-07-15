Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT Sunday... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia continues to slowly move south across Minnesota. Another smoke incursion is expected along and south of the Minnesota River Valley overnight and into Saturday. This second round of smoke will gradually clear from north to south Sunday and will clear the Interstate 90 corridor by 6pm Sunday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.