AMBOY — A planning initiative has been launched to identify and implement ways to improve and grow Amboy.
Community members may attend a brainstorming session 6 p.m. Monday at Bonnie's Room in the Amboy Community Center. A steering committee will be gathering input about how to revitalize the Amboy's downtown, bring in new businesses and create residential opportunities.
The town received a planning grant for the project in November from Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
For more information, contact Amboy Area Community Club at 380-0288.
