The 2020 election will be one like no other in terms of getting election results, and The Free Press will be doing everything it can to bring you timely, accurate vote counts.
With record turnout and record mail-in voting, it's likely the results of the presidential election and some local races will not be completed for publication in the Wednesday print edition.
Readers should look to The Free Press website mankatofreepress.com for continual updates on the results of all races Tuesday and thereafter.
The Free Press relies on the Associated Press for results of federal and some state elections. The Associated Press does not declare winners unless there is no clear path for a candidate who is behind. The Free Press will follow that policy.
The Free Press will be taking results from the Minnesota Secretary of State website and will provide a link for readers to check results themselves 24 hours a day.
