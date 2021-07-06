The Free Press
LE SUEUR — Mitch Thune was 24 when his life was cut short by cancer about seven years ago. Since his death, an annual community blood drive has been slated for July in his honor.
He’d been a regular blood donor since he was in high school, Le Sueur Community Blood Drive’s co-coordinator Kay King said.
King had a quick explanation for why, by Friday afternoon, only one blood donor appointment slot remained to be filled.
“Mitch was everybody’s friend,” she said.
Kent and Kathy Thune, of Le Sueur, will bring cupcakes to serve to blood donors at First Lutheran Church. It’s a way they’ve found to celebrate their late son’s July 7 birth date and how they demonstrate how he had compassion for others.
“Mitch was a very kind young man who wanted everyone to be treated fairly and to be made part of the group,” Kathy said.
Her son was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when he was in Australia in 2014 with his rugby team.
“When he was in treatment at the Masons hospital in Minneapolis, he received lots of (blood) platelets.”
Mitch would have agreed with those who believe giving is much more meaningful than receiving, Kathy told the American Red Cross for a story about a previous memorial drive at Le Sueur. Blood drives were one way to honor his spirit of helping save lives, she said.
Kent is a “Typo O universal donor” and a regular at drives; Kathy has medical issues that prevent her from giving blood.
Since their son’s death, the couple has sponsored hockey and golf fundraisers to provide Le Sueur-Henderson High School students with scholarships to attend St. John’s or St. Benedict’s.
“We donate proceeds from the boot hockey tournaments to the leukemia association....Mitch played hockey from the time he was age three until he graduated from high school,” Kathy said.
After Mitch graduated from Le Sueur Henderson High School in 2009, he earned a political science degree from St. John’s University in 2013. While in college, he was active in the university’s fire department and he was a co-captain of St. John’s rugby team.
His survivors include two brothers and two sisters.
The next opportunity to donate blood to Le Sueur’s community drive isn’t until November. King had a suggestion for area residents who’d like to show support of the Thune family.
“They can make an appointment to give blood at another location.”
Opportunities to donate are available this month at the following area sites:
Mankato
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Noon to 5 p.m. July 12 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
12:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 12 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
Mapleton
1-7 p.m. July 15, St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 102 N. Central Ave.
North Mankato
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13, South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Noon to 6 p.m. July 15, Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.
For more information and to register, go to: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
